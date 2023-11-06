Ration distribution case: Court extends ED custody of Bengal minister

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) A special court here on Monday extended the ED custody of West Bengal Forest Minister and ex-state Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick -- who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case -- by another seven days.

Mallick was presented in court after his previous ED custody ended on Monday.

The ED counsel on Monday requested the court to extend Mallick's custody by another seven days -- a plea which the court accepted.

Surprisingly, Mallick's counsel did not move any bail application.

However, he accused the ED of not abiding by the earlier court order in arranging for the formation of a medical board for the minister at Kolkata-based Defence-run Command Hospital.

He said that after his arrest two weeks ago, the minister was admitted for three days to a private hospital where a medical board was formed for him.

After he was released from there and taken to ED custody, arrangements were made for his medical checkup at Command Hospital twice, the central agency sleuth informed the court.

The minister's counsel then made an appeal to the court to direct the central agency to complete the investigation as early as possible. "I feel that my client is a victim of political conspiracy and hence the investigation process should be completed at the earliest."

