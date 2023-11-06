Kazakhstan Consulate in Hyderabad Widens its Consular Services to 3 States

Hyderabad: Consulate of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad has extended its jurisdiction to other nearby states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the Kazakhstan Consulate would cater to the needs of travellers from Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a significant move, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India, announced that from now on the travellers from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh states would now be able to avail consular services from Hyderabad Consulate

This has come as a huge relief to the travellers from the adjoining states. It is worth mentioning here that Kazakhstan has introduced a visa-free entry regime for Indian nationals. The Indian passport holders can now stay visa-free for up to 14 days in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The landlocked Central Asian country offers a rich cultural heritage and it’s Almaty city is a blend of modern and Soviet-era architecture.

