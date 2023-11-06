Bihar Cong chief says Nitish wants Modi to leave PM's chair immediately

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed the Congress for inactivity in the INDIA bloc, state Congress president Akhilesh Singh took a dig at him on Monday, saying the Chief Minister wants Narendra Modi to leave the chair of Prime Minister tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

“Nitish Ji wants the removal of Modi Ji tomorrow or the day after tomorrow but such things are not possible. He has time. The Lok Sabha election will take place in April next year. At present, assembly elections in five states are underway where the Congress is leading in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and is in a direct fight with the regional parties in Telangana and Mizoram. After these elections the Congress will become stronger and it will make INDIA stronger in the Lok Sabha election 2024 against the NDA,” Singh said.

Nitish Kumar on October 2 showed his anger from the CPI stage in Patna when he said that he wants to promote the Congress party but its leaders are busy in the elections in five states and are not paying attention to seat sharing and other issues pertaining to the INDIA alliance.

Following this, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav went to the CM's residence and interacted with Nitish Kumar for 40 minutes.

After that meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Nitish Kumar on the phone on Saturday and reportedly suggested to him to come to Delhi and take charge of the opposition unity moves as the Congress leaders are busy in the assembly elections in five states.

Kharge's stand has posed a new challenge for Nitish Kumar since if he leaves Bihar for Delhi to work on the INDIA alliance, power in Bihar would get transferred into the hands of Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

