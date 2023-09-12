Rape victim in Bihar threatens to immolate herself if police do not arrest accused

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) A rape victim of Bihar’s Nawada district on Monday threatened to self-immolate herself in front of the District Magistrate's office if police do not arrest the accused in the next 8 days.

The victim has filed a complaint with the SDO office of Nawada seeking immediate action against the accused.

She claimed that she was sexually brutalised two and half months ago but police have not arrested the accused so far. As a result, he is roaming freely in the village and threatening dire consequences and blackmailing her, she said.

The victim claimed that an FIR had been registered on June 24 this year in Dhamaul police station but police have not taken any action against the accused. She claimed that if district police would not arrest the accused till September 15, she will do a dharna at DM office on September 16 and 17. Then she will do a hunger strike for a day on September 18 and will immolate herself on September 19 at 12 noon and the district administration will be held guilty for her death.

