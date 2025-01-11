Ranveer Brar shares unknown story about famous poet Rumi

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who was recently seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’, embarked on a soulful journey to Rumi’s tomb in Turkey in the latest episode of ‘Kitchen Kahani’. He uncovered a fascinating and lesser-known story about Rumi and his devoted cook, Veli.

Sharing an insightful anecdote where Rumi would send those wishing to become ‘Dervishes’ to work in the kitchen for three days because he believed that enduring the heat of the kitchen symbolised the ability to withstand the "burning passion of divine love."

Ranveer also told a unique story of when a guest, unwell and urgently needing food, arrived at Rumi's home. With no firewood available, his cook Veli prepared the meal by fanning the flames with his feet. Upon learning of this, Rumi praised Veli, saying, “You will be the only chef to have your shrine”.

Ranveer said, “Food is not just about nourishing the body—it’s an act of love, endurance, and divine connection. Rumi and Veli’s story reminds us that cooking can unite us, elevate our spirits, and carry blessings beyond the plate”.

Visiting Veli’s shrine is a one-of-a-kind experience, where visitors receive salt as prasad. This salt, believed to carry the blessings of both Rumi and Veli, is said to bring goodwill and harmony to the household when used in cooking.

Last year, Ranveer suffered an injury to his neck, and was unable to cook temporarily. However, he found a creative way to keep the kitchen lively. In his cooking series, ‘Pakake Dikho’, Ranveer invited close friends and popular chefs to take over his kitchen but with a quirky twist.

During the cooking process, Ranveer was not allowed to utter a single word. He had to communicate all instructions using hand gestures and facial expressions.

The line-up of the guests included culinary stars like Sanjyot Keer, Saransh Goila, and Kabita of Kabita’s Kitchen, along with comedian Akash Gupta, actor Gajraj Rao, singer Krishna Beuraa, and pastry chef Nehal Karkera.

