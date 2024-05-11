Ramit Tandon makes winning start at World Squash Championship

Cairo (Egypt), May 11 (IANS) India’s Ramit Tandon made a winning start at the World Squash Championships in Cairo on Friday with a 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 victory over Faraz Khan of the US in just 13 minutes.

World No 36 Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray, will face seventh seed Mohamed Elshorbagy (England) in the second round on Sunday.

