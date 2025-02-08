Rajkummar Rao congratulates Jeet Adani on his wedding full of love

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who had a great run at the box-office in 2024, has congratulated Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, on his wedding with Diva Shah.

On Saturday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the picture of the family from the stage.

He wrote on the picture, “A wedding full of love. Congrats to the beautiful couple @jeet_adani1 and Diva. #Jiva”.

Earlier, Rajkummar and his wife Patralekha celebrated the birthday of choreographer-director Farah Khan. The couple had shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. The post showcases many heartwarming moments featuring them with Farah.

They wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back”.

The couple and Farah are known to be best of friends. Farah even attended their wedding ceremony in November 2021 in Chandigarh. One of the pictures shows Farah tying a pagdi for Rajkummar during the ceremony.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding was one of the most cherished moments for not just their fans but also for the members of the film fraternity. The who’s who of Bollywood graced the wedding celebrations and blessed the newly - wed actors.

The names included bigwigs like Farah Khan, Rao’s close friend Hansal Mehta, ‘Article 15’ director Anubhav Sinha, Luv Ranjan; the famed director of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series, ‘The Family Man’ creators; Raj and Dk.

Raj and Dk’s social media handle recently shared a picture from previously concluded reception of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa where all the directors along with Rajkummar, look all decked up in black tuxedos. They captioned the post in Espanol, “Hombres De Negro (Men In Black)”

The comment section was soon flooded by fans and the film personalities. While Rajkummar expressed his feeling for the most influential people in his life by commenting, “I love you guys”, Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Omg. All that’s missing from this photograph is background musicOmg. All that’s missing from this photograph is background music”. Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “League of extraordinary gentlemen”.

