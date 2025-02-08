Hope Tarvinder Singh will work for constituency: Sisodia after accepting defeat in Jangpura

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 48 seats, while the AAP is trailing with 22 seats, with two bigwigs of the AAP -- Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia -- trailing in their respective seats. Sisodia accepted defeat and congratulated the winning BJP candidate.

From the Jangpura Assembly seat, Manish Sisodia is trailing as the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah is leading with over 500 votes, with just one round of counting remaining. Sisodia switched to Jangpura, leaving behind his stronghold Patparganj.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia conceded defeat in the Jangpura Assembly seat. He said he hoped that the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is set to win Jangpura this time, will address the people's concerns.

Asked the reason behind his defeat, he replied that he would analyse the results and come to a conclusion.

"The party workers fought well. We all worked hard. People have supported us as well. However, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Sisodia said.

Speaking to IANS, Marwah said, "I thank all the workers who worked hard for the BJP. I also thank Delhiites and the public of Jangpura for voting for the BJP. They have helped the BJP's lotus bloom here and defeated Manish Sisodia."

Sisodia was credited with the overhaul of Delhi's government schools in the first term of the AAP government. The second term, however, proved tough for him. He was arrested in February 2023 amid allegations of corruption in Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

Soon after that, he resigned as Deputy Chief Minister and gave up his other portfolios. After nearly 18 months in jail, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Assembly is witnessing a see-saw battle between Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Verma is seen leading with 3000 votes after 11 rounds of voting, with two rounds still remaining.

Speaking to IANS, Verma said, "Happy that Delhiites have placed their trust in us. This is the win of Delhiites."

He refused to comment on the chances of him being the possible candidate for the next Delhi Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013 when he defeated then Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit to forerun what would be the AAP's decade-long rule of Delhi.

Kejriwal has not yet commented on the trends.

Towards the end of counting day, the AAP appears to have missed yet another victory in Delhi. Bidding for a third consecutive term, the AAP is trailing with 22 seats, while updated trends show that the BJP is leading in 48 of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats.

