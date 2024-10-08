Rajasthan will be number one state in all fields: Dy CM

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Tuesday that Rajasthan will soon become the number one state in the country in all fields along with tourism.

She added that the state is already known as a tourism hub and will now become an industrial hub and shall excel in all segments.

Kumari further said that investors who have invested Rs14000 crore in the field of tourism via about 142 proposals are welcome in Rajasthan.

She said that the state government will make Rajasthan the number one state not only in tourism but in every field by bringing investment proposals on the ground.

"Through today's investment proposals, 59,000 people will get direct employment opportunities in the field of tourism," she said while addressing the pre-summit session of the Tourism Department before the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit to be held in December.

Diya Kumari said that on 7th and 9th March 2025, IIFA -25 will be organised in Jaipur which will open new doors of tourism in Rajasthan. This event will give new heights to tourism in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in the coming time, new tourism policy, new tourism unit policy, rural tourism policy, and film tourism policy will be implemented by the Tourism Department, which will create new possibilities and opportunities in the field of tourism in Rajasthan.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is working day and night to encourage investment in Rajasthan.

She appealed to the stakeholders present to work to make Rajasthan number one in the country and a global destination in the field of tourism. She assured that the state government will provide all possible support to the investors.

