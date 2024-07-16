Rajasthan’s GDP increased to 12.58 pc in 2024: Dy CM

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Tuesday said that Rajasthan's GDP rate in December 2023 was 11.58 per cent while in March 2024, it increased to 12.58 per cent.

“The Chief Minister is carrying a vision of 16.53 per cent. The state got an additional Rs 2000 crore for infrastructure in the last financial year,” she said while responding to the Budget debate in the house on Tuesday.

She said that the government will build quality roads in 1000 villages while farmers will get the power supply by 2027.

“Roads will be built up to the Indo-Pak border posts in Barmer district at a cost of Rs 48 crores, in the first phase, roads will be built up to nine posts this year,” she added.

She said that the state government will also give scooty to 500 polytechnic girl students every year and also run a special train to Ayodhya.

“Rs 10,000 will be given for the health of women and children under the Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandan Yojana. Till now the Central government was giving Rs 5,000 under this scheme,” she said.

She said that the number of mobile vans will be increased for breast cancer screening.

“Breast cancer vans will be made available at every medical college, special packages will be provided for the treatment of lungs and kidneys in RGHS. State Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management will be also established in the state,” she said.

She said that the Revenue Board Modernisation System will be implemented while Rs 50 crore will be spent on it in the next five years.

“An Anti-Narcotics Task Force will be formed to prevent drug abuse in the state. Also, borewell digging as per new norms will have to be registered with the government to ensure kids don't lose their lives in case they are left open,” she said.

She said that the children suffering from rare diseases will get Rs 5,000 per month under the Ayushman scheme.

“Bal Sambal Yojana will be started within the scheme itself. Also, 2000 new dairies will be opened in the state,” she said.

She said that the government has made a provision of more than Rs 7,000 crore this time as compared to the 2023-24 budget of last the government.

“We have also made a provision of Rs 96, 787 crore for the farmers,” she said.

