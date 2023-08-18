Rajasthan Police creative tweet on wearing helmet from 'Gadar-2' goes viral

Jaipur, Aug 18 (IANS) At a time when Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 is smashing all records across the nation, Rajasthan police have come up with a poster depicting a scene from the movie advocating the use of helmets while driving.

The poster, illustrating a scene from the song 'Main Nikla Gaddi LeKe,' shows Utkarsh Sharma, playing the role of Sunny Deol’ son in Gadar 2, sitting on a bike without a helmet. Through this poster, Churu Police have sent out a message to follow the traffic rules.

Not only has Utkarsh appreciated the tweet of Rajasthan Police, but has talked about the need to follow traffic rules.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said that one should step out only after wearing a helmet.

In the scenes shot for the film, Teejay (Utkarsh) is on a bike with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) riding pillion. Utkarsh is

not wearing a helmet. Rajasthan Police has made a post of it. In this post, Utkarsh is saying that ‘Main nikla Gaddi leke…. On this, Sunny Deol explains to him that O Kake, before the gaddi, at least put on the helmet.

It is worth mentioning that Rajasthan Police have been raising issues like traffic rules, cyber crime awareness, and fake news in its unique way through social media. Utkarsh is the son of the film's director Anil Sharma. Anil

Sharma had made the film Gadar with Sunny and Ameesha 23 years back. Now, the second part of this film has also created a smashing record in Bollywood.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.