Rajasthan: Kithana locals recall Jagdeep Dhankhar’s lasting legacy

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President of India, citing health concerns, has sent shockwaves across the nation and especially in his native district of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. The announcement came unexpectedly on the very first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Known for his dynamic leadership and administrative efficiency, Dhankhar's sudden departure has left his hometown of Kithana in a state of deep emotional unrest, with villagers gathering late into the night to discuss the news.

Villager Hirendra Dhankhar recalled the Vice President’s pivotal role in Kithana’s transformation.

Under his efforts, the village witnessed significant development - including the construction of a college, a stadium, an Ayurvedic hospital, and other key infrastructure. A survey for a National Highway passing through the village also commenced under his guidance. His family actively contributed to the local Gaushala and government schools, further enhancing the village’s social and educational landscape.

Kithana Sarpanch Subhita says that Dhankhar has contributed a lot to the development of the village. There is a sense of despair in the village due to this news, she added.

Despite holding high offices, Dhankhar remained deeply rooted in Kithana. His wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, often visited the village, engaging with locals and following up on development projects.

"Whether he remains in office or not, for us he will always be the Vice President," said villagers, many of whom were tearful upon hearing the news.

Subhita said a sense of despair has engulfed the village.

His nephew, Harendra Dhankhar, shared that Sudesh had mentioned during her July visit that the Vice President had recently undergone a heart operation.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born on 18 May 1951 in Kithana village, Chidawa tehsil. He completed his primary education in government schools in Kithana and Ghardana and pursued higher education at Rajasthan University, where he earned a law degree.

A distinguished senior advocate in the Supreme Court, he entered public life when he won the 1989 Lok Sabha election from Jhunjhunu as a Janata Dal candidate backed by the BJP. He served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs from 21 April to 5 November 1990. Although he later contested the 1991 elections as a Congress candidate and lost, he was elected as an MLA from Kishangarh (Ajmer) in 1993.

Prior to becoming Vice President, he served as the Governor of West Bengal. He is the second of three brothers - the elder, Kuldeep Dhankhar, owns a construction company, and the younger, Randeep Dhankhar, has served as Chairman of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

After taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India on 11 August 2022, Dhankhar continued to maintain close ties with his home region. He visited Kithana for the first time as Vice President on 8 September 2022 and participated in various cultural and educational events.

These included the Swami Vivekananda Sandesh Yatra inauguration on 19 November 2022, an interaction with students at Sainik School on 27 August 2023, temple visits to Lohargal and the Rani Sati Dadi Temple, and a student address at BITS Pilani on 27 September 2023.

He also launched the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign in Jhunjhunu and visited Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajda, on 20 November 2024.

On 5 March 2025, he interacted with students at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School in Sangasi and attended a relative's wedding on the same day.

Known for his love for the land and his deep commitment to education, Dhankhar frequently engaged with school children.

He often invited them to Delhi at government expense, encouraging them to aim high. He inspired students across institutions like Sainik School, Pilani, Sangasi, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajda, and even donated a Smart TV to the Sangasi Government School, underscoring his belief in digital learning.

However, his health began deteriorating in March 2025. He suffered a heart attack and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on 9 March, where stents were inserted. He was discharged on 12 March, but his health again declined during a visit to Uttarakhand on 25 June, requiring immediate medical care.

Although his term was set to conclude on 10 August 2027, Dhankhar resigned nearly two years early, prioritising his health based on medical advice.

His resignation surprised many, especially since he had actively participated in Rajya Sabha proceedings earlier that day. In his resignation letter, he cited his decision as one made in the interest of his well-being.

Historically, only two other Vice Presidents - V.V. Giri (1969) and R. Venkataraman (1987) - have resigned, both to assume the office of President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, now become the first Vice President in India’s history to step down solely due to health reasons.

His departure has not only created a vacuum in national politics but has also left a personal void among the people of Kithana, who will always remember him as a proud son of the soil and a lifelong source of inspiration, said locals.

