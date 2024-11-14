Rajasthan Independent candidate arrested for slapping SDM

Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested the Independent candidate Naresh Meena who slapped the SDM Amit Chaudhary during bypolls in the Deoli Uniara constituency of Tonk district.

After slapping and attacking the SDM during the Deoli-Uniyara Assembly bypolls on Wednesday in Samravata village, Meena was arrested by the police on Wednesday evening. However, his supporters surrounded the police escort and freed him which led to clashes between the police and his supporters, leading to heavy stone pelting in the area.

An official said that rioters also set vehicles on fire after which police had to resort to lathi-charge, adding that tear gas shells were fired to control the crowd.

On Thursday morning, Naresh Meena first visited Samravata village and accused the police of assaulting him. However, in the afternoon, Meena was formally arrested by the police. However, as soon as the news of his arrest spread, his supporters again resorted to arson and blocked the roads.

RAS officers in Rajasthan have also staged a pen-down strike demanding strict action against the Independent candidate.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister slammed the state government while questioning its credibility, raising questions over the incident.

“PCC is collecting information on whose instigation Naresh Meena took the stand of contesting the elections. What happened yesterday is not ordinary. A person can’t slap an SDO-level officer like this. How did such a situation arise? Does the government have any credibility left now,” the former Chief Minister wrote on X.

