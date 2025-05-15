Rajasthan imports Brazilian Gir Bull semen to boost milk production

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen the dairy sector and boost milk production, the Rajasthan government has imported 2,680 doses of purebred Gir Bull semen from Brazil for artificial insemination of indigenous cows across 23 districts in the state.

The initiative is part of the National Gokul Mission’s Breed Improvement Programme and aims to enhance the genetic potential and productivity of local cattle.

Officials say Brazilian Gir bulls -- specifically of the Espetaculo FIV and IVA FIV D Brass breeds -- are known for their high milk-yielding capacity, with offspring capable of producing 5 to 8 times more milk than native cows.

Rajasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat said the average milk production of indigenous cows in the state currently ranges from 10 to 20 litres per day. "With this intervention, yields could rise to 40-50 litres per day," he added.

The project, which began in April, has already distributed doses district-wise as follows: Ajmer (830 doses), Jaipur (600 doses), Kota (400 doses), Udaipur (500 doses), Pali (150 doses), and Bharatpur (200 doses).

A further request for 10,000 more doses has been submitted to the central government to meet rising demand.

Shortlisting of cows for artificial insemination is underway in districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Pali, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dholpur.

According to the 2019 livestock census, Rajasthan has over 10.43 lakh Gir breed cows. “This programme marks a major milestone in improving the rural economy through enhanced dairy output,” Kumawat noted.

In a parallel effort, the state government has also launched an initiative to increase the number of female calves through artificial insemination using sex-sorted semen.

Sourced from a Chennai-based laboratory, the sex-sorted semen is expected to produce around 80-90 per cent female calves. Of the one lakh doses ordered, 60,000 have already been received, and distribution started on Thursday; the remaining 40,000 doses are expected by June.

The government also plans to expand the programme in 2025-26 with a target of conducting artificial insemination in 10 lakh animals.

Plans are also underway to set up a dedicated laboratory for sex-sorted semen in Rajasthan to ensure a timely and efficient supply within the state.

“This initiative will not only improve milk production but also address the issue of rising numbers of male calves, which has long been a concern for livestock farmers,” said Kumawat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.