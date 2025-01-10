Rajasthan HC bans posting, training of trainee SIs; next hearing on Feb 10

Jaipur, Jan 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday imposed a ban on any training or posting related to the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination-2021 and announced the next hearing on February 10.

The matter was heard in the court of Justice Sameer Jain.

Soon after the Rajasthan government announced that it will not cancel the Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination-2021, as confirmed in its reply submitted to the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur bench) on Thursday, the court announced a ban on any training or posting related to Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination.

The government, represented by Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah, said in court that individuals involved in the paper leak case have been apprehended, and around 40 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) who were found to have cheated in the examination have been suspended.

Shah also said, "At present, the recruitment cannot be cancelled."

However, the court questioned the government's reluctance to cancel the recruitment despite widespread allegations of corruption.

Justice Sameer Jain appointed the Additional Solicitor General as amicus curiae to assist in the case.

The High Court reiterated its earlier order, issued on November 18, 2024, banning the posting of selected SIs, while also barring any further training or field posting under this recruitment.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena directed questions regarding the matter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and said, "Since the matter is sub-judice, I cannot comment further."

However, Meena commented that the Chief Minister has the authority to overturn the decision of the Cabinet sub-committee.

The petitioner's lawyer, Harendra Neel, argued that public trust has been compromised, and the government must take decisive action.

"The court has asked the government why it has not taken steps to cancel the recruitment. Corruption on such a scale cannot be ignored," Neel remarked.

The SI recruitment came under controversy after a paper leak was reported during the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2021.

An investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) uncovered the use of dummy candidates and other fraudulent practices.

As of now, around 50 trainee SIs have been arrested, with 25 of them granted bail by the High Court.

Despite the High Court's earlier ban, the government had briefly posted some trainee SIs.

These postings were revoked after certain trainees, held in SOG custody for more than 48 hours, were suspended.

