Rajasthan govt approves retirement benefits for part time workers

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held the state cabinet meeting in which decisions like approval of Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023, establishment of Gem Bourse in Jaipur and allotment of land to various institutions were taken.

The government has decided to name the Animal Welfare Board as Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board. The cabinet has taken the decision to amend the name of the board in order to convey the sacrifice made by Mrs. Amrita Bishnoi for the protection of animals and forests and her dedication towards living beings.

Officials said that this will inspire the common man for the welfare of animals and animals.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to make available about 44000 square meters of land for the establishment and development of Gem Bourse in Jaipur. The land will be allotted to the Jaipur Gem and Jewelery Board constituted for setting up the Gem Board on a 99-year lease at three times the industrial reserve rate. This will give a boost to the export of gems. Around 60,000 people will get direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.