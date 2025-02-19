Rajasthan govt announces reservation for Agniveers

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday made a significant announcement for Agniveers, granting them reservations in the Rajasthan Police, Jail Department, and Forest Department.

Additionally, a proposal is under consideration to extend reservations to the Fire Services, ensuring government job opportunities for Agniveers who have served the nation.

Meanwhile, to address the water crisis, the government has announced recruitment for 1,050 technical posts in the drinking water department. Over the next year, 1,500 new hand pumps and 1,000 tube wells will be installed.

Furthermore, 10 lakh new families will be included in the Food Security Scheme, enhancing access to essential resources.

In a bid to strengthen education, the state government has proposed the establishment of the Ambedkar Institute of Constitutional Studies and Research under Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University.

Additionally, MLA Jan Sunwai Centers will be set up in each Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. A provision for providing laptops to every MLA has also been announced. The budget includes substantial benefits for temples and priests.

The ‘bhog’ amount has been increased to Rs 3,000, while the honorarium for priests has been raised to Rs 7,000. Moreover, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the Govind Devji Art Festival in Jaipur. The honorarium for public representatives, including Sarpanchs under Panchayati Raj, has been increased by 10 per cent.

The government has allocated Rs 27,854 crore under the ‘Green Budget’ to promote environmental protection and sustainable development. Several new schemes have been introduced for farmers, including agricultural loans worth Rs 25,000 crore for 30 lakh farmers.

A 5 per cent interest subsidy will be provided on long-term crop loans and non-agricultural loans. Additionally, 2,500 Gram Seva Cooperative Societies (GSS) will be set up at Gram Panchayat headquarters, while Purchase and Sale Cooperative Unions (KVSA) will be established in eight new districts.

The number of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Mangala Animal Insurance Scheme will be doubled. A budget of Rs 540 crore has been allocated for expanding animal feed centres.

The government will recruit 100 new veterinarians and 1,000 animal inspectors. Moreover, subsidies will be provided for setting up cow dung gas plants, promoting both environmental conservation and economic benefits.

The government has announced significant investments in infrastructure and transport. The BRTS system in Jaipur will be removed, and a new phase of the Metro project has been approved.

Additionally, Rajasthan will see the construction of nine new Greenfield Expressways, along with ring roads in 15 cities, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.