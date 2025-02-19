Rajasthan budget: Major relief for elderly citizens as free medicines will be delivered at home

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) In a significant move, Rajasthan’s Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday announced that residents above 70 years of age will receive free medicines at home.

She said that to facilitate it, e-health records are being created through organised health camps.

Presenting the 2025-26 budget in the Assembly, she highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the needs of all sections of society. The MAA fund of Rs 3,500 crore has been allocated for free medical treatment and diagnostics across the state, she said.

To enhance accessibility, interstate portability will be implemented, allowing eligible individuals to receive treatment outside Rajasthan. Additionally, the health insurance scheme for senior citizens above 70 will be expanded with new packages, including AYUSH treatments, geriatric care, and oral cancer coverage.

She also made announcements regarding healthcare upgrades involving Digital X-rays and diabetic clinics.

With an aim to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, digital X-ray machines will be installed at all Primary Health Centers (PHCs). Furthermore, diabetic clinics will be introduced in district hospitals and Rs 75 crore has been allocated to provide free spectacles to workers and other eligible groups, added Kumari.

Under the new scheme, individuals aged 70 and above can apply for medical benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) or the Chief Minister Ayushman Yojana.

Registration can be done via the PM-JAY app, where eKYC verification is streamlined.

Alternatively, applicants can visit the nearest medical centre, ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), or CHO (Community Health Officer) for assistance, she added.

“This initiative aims to ensure accessible and quality healthcare for Rajasthan’s senior citizens, enhancing their well-being and financial security,” she claimed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.