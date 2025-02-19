Madhya Pradesh: Eight killed in multiple road accidents; several injured

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) In a series of tragic events, several people lost their lives in road accidents in Madhya Pradesh at different locations, an official said on Wednesday.

A speeding bus collided with a tractor-trolley in the Kailaras police station area of Morena, leaving two dead and eight others seriously injured.

The accident occurred near Sant Nagar on the national highway as several people were returning home on a tractor on Wednesday.

A passenger bus coming from Sabalgarh town rammed into a tractor, causing chaos on the road. Passers-by promptly informed the police and helped rescue the passengers. Fortunately, all bus passengers emerged unscathed.

The injured individuals were taken to the government-run Kailaras hospital.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a couple from Maharashtra lost their lives when their car rammed into a stationary truck at around 1.40 p.m. near Naraura village of Maihar tehsil on national highway number 30.

The accident took place while the couple and their family were returning to Mumbai from the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj.

Three other family members sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The crash claimed the lives of Sunil Kumar Upadhyay (62), his wife Sarojita Upadhyay (56), and their daughter Sneha Upadhyay (28).

Another accident occurred on the Sandalpur-Nasrullaganj road in Khategaon, Dewas district claimed life of a couple. A car collided with a truck, resulting in the instant deaths of a couple from Mumbai and injuries to three other family members.

The deceased, Prashant and Hemal, were seated in the back of the car.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, while the injured were taken to a hospital in Indore.

The family had embarked on a pilgrimage to Omkareshwar Darshan after attending the Mahakumbh, only for their journey to be tragically cut short.

Yet another accident claimed one life and left twenty-two others severely injured as a bus carrying Mahakumbh devotees to Prayagraj from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) rammed into a stationary truck on the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border late Tuesday night, police sources said.

The incident occurred near Kahairjhiti village near Vyankat Nagar.

A police team from Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh quickly arrived at the scene to rescue passengers.

The body of the deceased, a helper of the bus, was sent for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted to Anuppur district hospital.

