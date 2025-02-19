Chandrababu Naidu to attend swearing-in of Delhi CM

Amaravati, Feb 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi chief minister likely to be held on Thursday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president left for the national capital on Wednesday evening.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chandrababu Naidu is likely to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Water Resources C.R. Patil, and Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss with Amit Shah issues relating various projects and other matters pertaining to the State.

Chandrababu Naidu will discuss with C.R. Patil issues relating to the release of funds for the Polavaram project, particularly on Central assistance for building the left and right canals to supply water with a capacity of 17,500 cusecs.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss with Shivraj Singh Chouhan the issues being faced by chilli farmers. Naidu, who has written several letters to the Centre mentioning the problems being faced by the chilli farmers, will be directly taking up the issues to the notice of the Union Minister and making a request for Central assistance.

Chandrababu Naidu will be returning to Amaravati by Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu are also likely to attend the swearing-in of the new chief minister of Delhi.

Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, earlier in the day thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning Rs 608.08 crore for the state under disaster and flood relief.

Chandrababu Naidu took to X to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, approved Rs 1,554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states affected by floods, landslides and cyclonic storms during last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.