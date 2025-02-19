WPL 2025: Niki replaces Radha as DC win toss and elect to bowl first against UPW

Vadodara, Feb 19 (IANS) Batter Niki Prasad replaces left-arm spin all-rounder Radha Yadav in the playing XI as Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in match six of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

It is also the venue’s final match of this season, which means both DC and UPW would be looking to sign off with a win after coming into this game on the back of losses in their last games respectively.

After winning the toss, Meg said her decision to bowl first came due to the track record of matches being won by teams batting second. “That has worked well so far, we'll have to make early inroads against a challenging opposition."

"We've got good depth in our squad, the last match wasn't our best, we'll come hard today. We're looking to improve, we can do a lot of things better and we're excited," she said.

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma said she also wanted to bowl first, and added that pace bowling all-rounder Chinelle Henry and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad come in for leg-spinner Alana King and pacer Saima Thakor. Chinelle, who plays for West Indies, gets to make her WPL debut after coming in as an injury replacement for regular skipper Alyssa Healy.

“We would have bowled first as well, but we need to get a good total which we can defend. The more matches you play, the experience and learning is always there. It's very good for women's cricket,” she said.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.