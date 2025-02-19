PM Modi to inaugurate first edition of SOUL Leadership conclave on Feb 21

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, beginning on February 21 will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences. The forum would bring together people from different walks of life to discuss aspects relating to leadership.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will deliver the Keynote Address as the Guest of Honor.

Earlier, PM Modi also took to X to inform about the upcoming inspiring sessions.

“I compliment the School of Ultimate Leadership for organising the SOUL Leadership Conclave on 21st and 22nd February in New Delhi. This forum brings together people from different walks of life to discuss aspects relating to leadership. The speakers will share their inspiring life journeys and perspectives on key issues, which will particularly connect with young audiences,” he wrote on X.

Notably, the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is a leadership institution in Gujarat launched with the objective of enabling authentic leaders to advance the public good. The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in the country through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

SOUL brings insights, skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world.

