Rajasthan DGP with five SPs appear in court in missing children case

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra along with five SPs had to present themselves in court in the matter of hearing on missing children in the state.

The officers appeared before the bench of judges Pankaj Bhandari and Bhuvan Goyal on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan High Court said that police should have information on kids staying in shelter homes or orphanages so that the task of searching for lost kids can be done at a fast pace.

Court also said that there needs to be coordination with other states too so that information of missing kids can reach out quickly.

The court also questioned the police officers about the arrangements to identify those kids who get into begging tasks or else those who die.

"Is there any DNA test arrangement for them?" they court questioned.

Additional advocate general Ghanshyam Singh Rathore said the state recovery rate of missing kids is 99 per cent while in other states it is just 30 to 40 per cent.

The court fixed the next hearing on August 17. The court was hearing on habeas corpus petitions filed by one Mukesh and others. The five districts SPs were from Ajmer, Bhivadi, Alwar, Dausa and Dholpur

