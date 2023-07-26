Manisha Rani To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2, Here's When

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani has become one of the strongest contenders in the house. Manisha's fans would be disappointed if they heard about her imminent elimination.

BB OTT 2 mid-week eviction

A little birdie tells us that Bigg Boss OTT's makers are planning for a mid-week elimination. Last night, Bigg Boss announced a 'ticket to the finale' task. Team C won the task. The contestants included Elvish, Jiya and Bebika.

For those who are unversed, Manisha Rani has been nominated for this week's elimination along with the wild card contestant Aashika Bhatia. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Manisha Rani is going to get evicted from the show.

Manisha Rani mid-week eviction bb ott 2

According to some unconfirmed reports, Manisha Rani will be getting eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in tonight's episode. Yes, Manisha Rani's elimination is confirmed through the upcoming mid-week eviction.

We will get to know whether she really gets eliminated from the show or not with tonight's episode. All Manisha fans don't miss today's episode.

