Bigg Boss Being Partial To This Contestant, Find Out Who

In any Bigg Boss, the show makers have their own favourite contestant. If you want to know who is the favourite contestant of Bigg Boss in BB OTT 2, here is the answer. It is none other than Elvish Yadav. Last night, there was a ticket to the finale between Jiya and Elvish.

Bigg Boss is said to have stopped the task without any intimation when Elvish and Jiya Shankar had 58 pearls. It was a tie between the both. The task was stopped as Bigg Boss' favourite contestant Elvish might lose the task.

Bigg Boss wants Elvish winner of BB OTT 2

Looks like Bigg Boss wants Elvish Yadav to win the title. For sure, Elvish will win as there are no big competitors to him even Abhishek can't stand against his popularity. Elvish will surely have massive votes from his supporters and followers. Let's wait and watch who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2.