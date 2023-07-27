Meet Top Four Contestants Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Are you a Bigg Boss fan? In case you are watching the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we have some interesting news in our store. The ongoing Bigg Boss OTT season is about to end in a couple of days. The viewers out there are now getting to know the top finalists of the show.

BB OTT top contestants

Elvish, Abhishek, Elvish and Manisha Rani are the top four confirmed contestants or finalists. That's not all, these four contestants have their own fan following. Who will clinch the trophy among them has become a million-dollar question on social media.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 latest elimination update

Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia have been nominated for elimination this week. Mostly, wild card contestant Aashika Bhatia might leave the house in this weekend's episode. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss OTT updates.

