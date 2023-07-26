BB OTT 2: Meet First Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 17 

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get concluded sometime in August. After Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz's eviction, there are eight contestants in Bigg Boss house right from Elvish to Bebika.

Bigg Boss viewers predict BB OTT 2 winner

Bigg Boss viewers predict Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Any wild guesses? Your guess is as good as mine. Netizens predict Elvish Yadav will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Yes, what you read is right. Last week, Elvish was in nomination, he created a record with his vote percentage as he got massive votes from fans and viewers.

Elvish Yadav Set To Enter Bigg Boss 17

The buzz on social media suggests that Elvish is going to participate in Bigg Boss 17. Bigg Boss viewers are also declaring him the winner of BB OTT 2. If Elvish really enters Bigg Boss OTT 2, no doubt, BB 17 is going to the next level because of him. If Elvish win Bigg Boss OTT 2, then, we can see him in BB 17. For sure, the show organisers may also bring to BB17 for show ratings.

