Oppn would move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt over Manipur violence: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday launched another scathing attack on the BJP regarding the Manipur violence, stating that the Opposition would move a no-confidence motion.

Chadha accused the BJP of obstructing the functioning of Parliament and expressed the need to hold the government accountable and address the concerns of the people.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that INDIA plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha, citing the escalating situation in Manipur and the growing concerns about potential instability in the Northeast region.

"The state of Manipur is in turmoil, and there are fears that this instability might spread to other states in the Northeast. In response to this grave situation, we are bringing a no-confidence motion against the ruling government," Chadha tweeted.

He further explained that while the BJP is reluctant to let the Parliament function, INDIA seeks to uphold democratic values by ensuring the government's accountability through the no-confidence motion.

Chadha clarified that the primary objective of the motion is to initiate an extensive and meaningful discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur and the Northeast region.

"A no-confidence motion traditionally serves as an instrument to compel the Prime Minister to address the issues raised. It is a legitimate parliamentary mechanism to hold the government accountable and prompt it to address critical matters affecting the nation. By utilizing this instrument, INDIA seeks to emphasize the urgency of the situation and demand accountability from the ruling government," he stated.

Chadha emphasised that regardless of the outcome of the motion, such legitimate parliamentary instruments strengthen India's democracy.

