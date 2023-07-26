Rajnath joins Kargil Vijay Diwas memorial functions in Drass

Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Wednesday at Drass town of Ladakh where he paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the defence of the country. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on this day since 1999 when regulars of Pakistan Army were dislodged from Tiger Hill and other strategic heights they had occupied on the sly after crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan had kept denying that its regulars were involved in the aggression and as a result of this, they refused to accept the bodies of its soldiers killed in action with the Indian Army.

The Defence Minister arrived in Drass earlier in the day to mark the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. As a gesture of honor and respect, he laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, paying tribute to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, also joined in commemorating the war heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar also paid respects by laying wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial on this significant day.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande had also offered his heartfelt tribute at the memorial, acknowledging the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26 each year, is a time to honor the bravery and valor of the Kargil War heroes, who led 'Operation Vijay' to a triumphant conclusion for the Indian Armed Forces. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the unwavering dedication and courage displayed by the soldiers who safeguarded the nation's integrity and sovereignty during the conflict

The defence minister met the families of the martyrs and as a mark of respect presented each family a memento and a shawl.

Saluting the resolve and the high morale of the country's defence forces, Rajnath Singh said on his Twitter page, "We know that as long as you are protecting us on the borders, no one can even have the courage to raise their eyes towards India.

"Not only Kargil, but many times since independence till today, your bravery has made the country proud from time to time”.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on his Twitter page, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas,I pay tribute to valiant soldiers & officers who displayed magnificent valor & made supreme sacrifice for the motherland. I humbly bow down to the families of our Kargil War heroes. We're forever indebted to them for their sacrifices & service to the nation."

Shaura Sandhya was also organised at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass town where 559 lamps each symbolising a Braveheart were lit at the Veer Bhoomi.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of the undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice. They gave a befitting reply to the enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to this #Nation," the Army said on its Twitter page.

To commemorate the sacrifices of India's bravehearts, a motorcycle rally reached Drasson Tuesday.

Highlighting the message carried by the rally, the Army’s northern command said, "On the eve of 24th #KargilVijayDiwas, the 25 steely riders of #Nari Sashaktikaran Women's Motorcycle Rally, braved all odds across treacherous terrain & weather and completed their 1000 km journey at #Kargil, truly epitomising & re-living the bravery, determination and extraordinary sacrifices, displayed by our gallant soldiers in the #KargilWar 24 years ago. The Rally was flagged in by #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, who saluted their bravery, sense of purpose and contribution to #NationBuilding."

