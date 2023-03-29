Rajasthan Day celebrations cancelled

Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) The state government has cancelled the Rajasthan Day celebrations which were to be organised by the department of tourism from March 27-30 at Albert Hall in Jaipur.

Sources said the ministers and board chairmen are busy in protests being staged in different parts against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Due to this engagement of the Congress leaders, cultural programmes have been cancelled by the tourism department.

The department had passed tenders for the event but it was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the busy schedules of the leaders, said sources.

Rajasthan Day is celebrated with pomp and ceremony across the state on March 30.

