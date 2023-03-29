Don't think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India: Wasim Khan

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may consider the possibility of playing at a neutral venue during the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5.

Pakistan might end up playing in Bangladesh, despite India being the sole host of the tournament, according to the reports.

According to Wasim Khan, the General Manager of Cricket for the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is possible that Pakistan may have to play their 2023 World Cup matches at a neutral location rather than in India.

"I don't know if it would take place here on in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely," Khan said in an interview with local media.

"I don't think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India's Asia Cup matches," he added.

The idea came up on the sidelines of the board meetings in Dubai, where India's presence in the Asia Cup and Pakistan's at the World Cup were points on the agendas of both members. However, no formal discussions have taken place on the matter.

India is the host of the ICC Men's World Cup but given tense political relations between the two countries, the hybrid Asia Cup model is being looked at as a solution at the ICC meetings held last week, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

Pakistan is the host for this year's Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the first half of September, but India might play their matches at a neutral venue that is yet to be finalised.

The Asian Cricket Council, however, agreed to look at a hybrid model that will allow the Asia Cup to take place in Pakistan but India's matches to be played at a neutral venue, ESPNcricinfo reported.

