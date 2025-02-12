Rajasthan: 30 injured as bus returning from Maha Kumbh overturns

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Thirty pilgrims were injured when a bus overturned on the Desuri-Charbhuja Naal Road while returning from Maha Kumbh Mela, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight due to a brake failure on the road leading to Punjab when the passengers, from Koselav in Takhatgarh, were returning home.

Of the 30 injured, the condition of three was stated to be critical.

The bus was carrying 46 passengers, all from the same village.

Upon receiving the information, Charbhuja Police and ambulances promptly arrived at the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Charbhuja Hospital for treatment.

Charbhuja Police Station Officer Preeti Ratan confirmed that the bus carried adults, children, and the driver.

Of the injured, 18 have been admitted to Charbhuja Hospital, while two were referred to a higher medical facility. Eight individuals with minor injuries were discharged after receiving first aid.

Among the seriously injured is 10-year-old Om, son of Amit Kumar, who lost his hand in the incident.

Other injured passengers include Ashika, Tamanna, Mathura Ben, Bhomaram, Sumersingh, Parvati, Sangeeta, Falguni, Jyoti, Rajubhai, Nilan, Prachi, Bhavesh, Pyari Devi, Daku Devi, Nimit, Jashoda, and Mooli Devi, among others.

Kumbhalgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh and his team arrived at the spot after the incident.

Local villagers have expressed outrage over the frequent accidents in the Desuri Naal area, particularly at a turn towards Punjab.

Recently, a school bus accident at the same spot claimed three lives. They have urged authorities to improve road safety at this hazardous turn, suggesting that an elevated road could help reduce accidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.