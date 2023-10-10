Raj Polls: Congress' first list likely to be out by Oct 18, hints Gehlot

Jaipur, October 10 (IANS) With the BJP on Monday announcing its first list 41 candidates for the November 23 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated on Tuesday that ticket distribution is likely to be finalised around October 18.

"The process has just started. Let's hope it will be over around the (October) 18th.” Gehlot told mediapersons after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Gehlot also targeted the Central government and the BJP over election funding and 'misuse' of central agencies.

"This time we will appeal to the public to give us a chance. The BJP has no dearth of resources. Electoral bonds have been issued. Bond is a form of corruption, it is like legal corruption.

"BJP gets 95 per cent of the bond money. But even if an industrialist comes to meet us, the Income Tax Department reaches his home/office in the evening. People are scared, you can imagine in what environment we are working,” the Chief Minister said.

