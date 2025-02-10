Raj HC to hear six petitions in high-profile single lease case involving Shanti Dhariwal

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court will hear six petitions on Monday related to the high-profile single lease case involving former state minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The hearing, overseen by Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava as per the Supreme Court’s directive, could add to Dhariwal’s legal troubles, officials said. Even after 14 years, the former Minister continues to face scrutiny in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will present arguments via video conferencing on behalf of the state government, while Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju and the state’s Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court, Shivmangal Sharma, will be present in court.

During the proceedings, the court may also consider the state government's applications seeking permission to prosecute Dhariwal and other officials involved.

The case dates back to June 29, 2011, when the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) issued a single lease in the name of Shailendra Garg of Ganpati Construction. In 2013, Ramsharan Singh filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), leading to the lease’s cancellation.

Following an investigation, several officials -- including former Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) G.S. Sandhu, RAS officer Nishkam Diwakar, and then Deputy Commissioner Omkarmal Saini -- were arrested. The ACB also questioned Dhariwal in connection with the matter.

A petition was later filed to make Dhariwal an accused, prompting him to appeal to the High Court. On November 15, 2022, the HC granted him relief, canceling the protest petition and ongoing criminal proceedings in an ACB court. Dhariwal’s defense argued that his name was not mentioned in the FIR or charge sheet, and no crime was proven against him in the ACB’s closure report.

Last year, the High Court resumed hearings in the 11-year-old single lease deed ("ekal patta") corruption case. Acting on Supreme Court orders, Chief Justice Shrivastava's single-judge bench is handling the matter, which involves allegations of corruption against Dhariwal and three former officials.

The Supreme Court has directed the High Court to deliver its verdict within six months.

