Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi
New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its surrounding areas received much-needed relief with rain and hailstorms on Tuesday evening.
While temperatures had soared to a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day, the rain brought a respite to the national capital.
Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was a result of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.
The weather office had predicted light to moderate rainfall for Delhi and nearby areas in north India over the next three days.
