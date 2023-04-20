Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi

Apr 20, 2023, 20:05 IST
New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its surrounding areas received much-needed relief with rain and hailstorms on Tuesday evening.

While temperatures had soared to a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day, the rain brought a respite to the national capital.

Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was a result of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.

The weather office had predicted light to moderate rainfall for Delhi and nearby areas in north India over the next three days.

