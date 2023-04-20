China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

Beijing, April 20 (IANS) China is working on a pilot programme to insert chips in the bikes of delivery boys to regulate the quick food and grocery delivery industry and gig economy in the country via actively monitoring violations, the media reported on Thursday.

According to South China Morning Post, Beijing's transport authority plans to install chips on electric bikes used by couriers and food delivery riders to improve track road traffic.

A pilot programme is set to be launched in Beijing this year and the officials will amend local rules for non-motor vehicles to "improve the traffic violation reporting system and urge courier and delivery enterprises to establish a traffic violation log".

Government-run newspaper Beijing Daily had first reported this move, citing a decision by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

China has about 84 million gig workers, which include delivery couriers and ride-share drivers.

In 2020, Meituan and Ele.me (owned by Alibaba Group Holding) apps had relaxed delivery time after the dangerous driving behaviour of riders was criticised, the report said.

China's largest food delivery company Meituan reported a 21.4 per cent increase in revenue in the quarter ended December. Its net loss for the quarter narrowed to 1.08 billion yuan from a loss of 5.34 billion yuan a year earlier.

