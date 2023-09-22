Rahul, Venugopal meet Danish Ali to show solidarity against BJP MP's derogatory remarks

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) A day after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory and abusive words against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal on Friday evening arrived at his home to show solidarity.

Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrived at Ali’s residence in central Delhi’s Pandara Road area and directly went inside in a show of solidarity.

Bhiduri, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from South Delhi on Thursday while participating in the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in Lok Sabha, used abusive and derogatory language against Ali.

His remarks were later expunged from the records.

Earlier in the day, Ali wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

Even the BJP issued a show cause notice to party MP Bidhuri for using unparliamentary words against the BSP MP in Lok Sabha. Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament". He also slammed two former union ministers and BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr Harsh Vardhan for laughing while Bidhuri was using derogatory words against Ali in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, Speaker Om Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

