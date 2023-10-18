Rahul, Priyanka offer prayers at Telangana's Ramappa temple

Mulugu (Telangana), Oct 18 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday offered prayers at Ramappa temple in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Soon after their arrival from Hyderabad, they reached the UNESCO World Heritage Site temple and offered prayers before launching the party’s campaign for next month’s assembly elections.

They were accompanied by state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre and other leaders.

The 800-year-old temple was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2021.

Rahul and Priyanka will launch the bus yatra and address a public meeting in Mulugu. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit by the top Congress leaders.

Earlier, the brother sister duo were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Former union minister Renuka Chowdary, T. Subbirami Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders received them.

