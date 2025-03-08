Rahul Gandhi pushes for Congress revival in Gujarat amid declining support

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit, focusing on revitalising the Congress presence ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

His visit came in the wake of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi, where internal restructuring was a key agenda.

During the meetings, the Congress leader addressed concerns over party's diminishing vote share in the state, emphasising the need for stronger grassroots engagement.

Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil acknowledged the necessity of organisational changes, stating that a committee had been formed to assess reforms.

"The party will take necessary decisions to strengthen its structure and reconnect with voters," he said.

Congress has struggled in Gujarat for decades, failing to make significant electoral gains.

The party secured only 17 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, a number that has since dropped to 12 after several MLAs resigned.

With more than two years remaining until the next state elections, Rahul Gandhi's visit marked an early attempt to rebuild the party's foundation and reclaim lost ground in Gujarat's political landscape.

A significant part of Rahul Gandhi's visit involved discussions with Congress leaders at various levels, including former state presidents, opposition leaders, and heads of frontal organisations.

The focus remained on understanding the reasons behind the party's electoral setbacks and devising strategies for a resurgence.

Congress leader Pragati Ahir highlighted Rahul Gandhi's call for movement-based initiatives to address public concerns, stating that he urged office-bearers to take greater responsibility.

The Samvad Programme, a key component of his visit, brought together more than 400 taluka and municipal leaders to discuss pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, women's safety, and agricultural distress.

Rahul Gandhi also probed party leaders on Congress' disconnect with upper caste voters and the lack of visible public dissent despite economic challenges in Gujarat's industrial sectors.

He noted how the emergence of third-party challengers often fragmented the Congress votebank while the BJP maintained a steady support base.

