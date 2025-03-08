All-women police personnel deployed for PM Modi's event in Gujarat on Women's Day

Gandhinagar, March 8 (IANS) An all-women police security cover will be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Gujarat's Navsari district on the International Women's Day on Saturday.

The Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced that this is the first time in India's history that only women police personnel will oversee the security arrangements for a prime ministerial event.

"The Gujarat Police is taking a unique initiative on the occasion of International Women's Day. From the moment the Prime Minister arrives at the helipad in Vansi Borsi village until the conclusion of the event, every aspect of security will be managed exclusively by women police officers," Sanghavi said.

The security deployment will include personnel across all ranks, from the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to Constables.

In total, more than 2,100 Constables, 187 Sub-Inspectors, 61 Police Inspectors, 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police, five Superintendents of Police, one Inspector General of Police, and one Additional Director General of Police will be on duty.

Senior IPS officer and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane will supervise the security arrangements, ensuring seamless execution of the initiative.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

As part of his itinerary, he will address the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi village on Saturday.

Sanghavi emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating that it would send a powerful message to the world on Women's Day while showcasing the vital role women play in ensuring Gujarat's safety and security.

The Prime Minister will launch two key state government initiatives -- G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income), aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and economic empowerment.

The G-MAITRI scheme is designed to support startups that foster a sustainable rural economy by providing financial assistance and mentorship.

Meanwhile, the G-SAFAL programme will extend financial aid and entrepreneurial training to Self-Help Groups led by women from Antyodaya families, focusing on two aspirational districts and 13 aspirational blocks in Gujarat.

