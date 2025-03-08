Sonakshi Sinha shares unseen BTS pictures from 'Lootera' sets

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in 'Kakuda', is getting nostalgic about her iconic film 'Lootera' as it takes over the theatres once again following its re-release.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared several BTS pictures from the making of the film.

The high contrast pictures seem to be clicked using a smartphone from the early 2010s. At some instances, the pictures appear grainy and noisy, while others in the set featured a colour spill over the pictures.

The actress also penned a note in the caption, as she invited her followers to share their opinion on what they love the most about the film.

She wrote, "Some memories from the set. Are you going to be watching Lootera in the theater? Tell me what you love about this film… would love to know (sic)."

'Lootera', which starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, received immense love from audiences for its storyline and music.

The film’s album boasts of six songs including 'Sawaar Loon', 'Ankahee', 'Shikayatein', 'Monta Re', 'Zinda' and 'Manmarziyan'. Lootera's music has powerful singers crooning these beautiful songs such as Shilpa Rao, Monali Thakur, K Mohan and Swanand Kirkire along with Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film is also noted for its production design considering its period setting of a newly independent India.

It also featured a beautiful fleet of automobiles including the Chevrolet Styleline HJ-1503 DeLuxe 4-Door Sport Sedan and a vintage British Ariel motorcycle.

'Lootera' was helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and marked the second directorial in his very selective filmography which otherwise boasts of great depths.

The film also marked Ranveer's first film outside the Yash Raj Films camp. Over the years, the film has gained a cult status owing to the lingering effect of its narrative.

