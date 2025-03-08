Odisha govt signs pact with Meta to launch WhatsApp chatbot for public services

Bhubaneswar, March 8 (IANS) The Odisha government in collaboration with Meta, the US-based technology giant, will soon launch a unified WhatsApp Chatbot to ensure seamless access of various government services by the citizens across the state.

The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) of the state General Administration department signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Odisha government with the Meta India at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Friday.

"Through this Chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services like obtaining birth and income certificates, applying for driving and fertiliser licenses, and accessing incentives such as the National Family Benefits Scheme, all through a single WhatsApp number," said the government in a press statement.

The state government also claimed that the Unified WhatsApp Chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single WhatsApp number, enabling citizens to access critical services like Essential Certificates viz. birth, death, legal heir, residence, and income certificates, licenses viz. driving license, fertiliser license etc. and incentive schemes viz. inter-caste marriage benefits, National Family Benefit Scheme, etc.

"The Odisha government is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility," said Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

CMGI Executive Director, Vineet Bharadwaj, said that ease of access to public services is still a challenge in Odisha.

Bharadwaj also added that there are currently, four modes of accessing any public service in Odisha -- visiting the concerned office (offline mode), accessing the web portal of the concerned department/office, accessing the specific mobile app of that particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a Common Service Centre).

"Recognising the need for a more user-friendly and accessible mode for public service delivery, we believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform through a single number, enabling swift and convenient access to services. We aim to deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA (The Odisha Right To Public Services Act) through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging of Meta in India said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Odisha government and bring the power and reach of WhatsApp to millions of people in the state, giving them easy access to citizen services at their fingertips."

With the signing of MoU with Meta on Friday, Odisha becomes the third state in the country along with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce WhatsApp-based citizen service delivery model to adopt WhatsApp governance.

