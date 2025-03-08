BJP leader slams J&K govt's Budget, calls it 'Jumla Bazi'

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack over the state Budget presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, calling it a "complete failure" and accusing the National Conference (NC) government of deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

State BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed the state Budget as "jumla bazi" (empty rhetoric) and a betrayal of the promises made during the elections.

"Where are the 12 free gas cylinders that Omar Abdullah promised? Where is the one lakh job guarantee? Where is the free ration? This Budget is a cruel joke on the people of J&K," Thakur said.

The BJP leader slammed the state government for offering 200 units of free electricity only to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries, which he said covers just 1.5 per cent of J&K's population, instead of extending the benefit to all the people, as was promised.

"This is outright deception. Omar Abdullah came to power by making grand announcements, but his government has failed on every front. The people will not forgive this betrayal," Thakur warned.

The political attack from the BJP comes after Omar Abdullah unveiled his state Budget which included measures like free travel for women in government-run transport and 200 units of free electricity for AAY families from April 1.

However, the Opposition BJP is unsparing in its criticism, calling these steps "too little, too late".

"This Budget is nothing but a desperate attempt to cover up the NC government's incompetence. People are suffering due to inflation and unemployment, but Omar Abdullah's administration is busy making hollow announcements," Thakur said.

State BJP Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia criticised the state Budget, calling it a “bundle of lies” designed to mislead the people. He accused the J&K government of taking credit for various welfare schemes that are actually initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jasrotia said the budget speech is filled with references to central government schemes that have played a crucial role in J&K’s development. “Instead of acknowledging PM Modi’s leadership, the J&K administration is trying to misrepresent these initiatives as its own achievements,” he said.

He criticised the state Budget for failing to address key issues faced by the people, including the concerns of daily wagers, contractual employees, vocational trainers and unemployed youth.

“There is no relief for Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Jaryat, and Rehbar-e-Sehat employees, nor any new job creation measures for the educated youth of J&K," he said.

"The people of J&K will not be misled by false promises."

