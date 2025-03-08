Rajasthan Guv holds security meet, interacts with border village residents

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde visited the ancient Shaktipeeth Maa Tanot Rai temple along the India-Pakistan border on Friday, offering prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

A high-level internal security coordination meeting was held at the Border Security Force (BSF) auditorium in the Tanot Mata temple complex under Governor Bagde's chairmanship.

Senior BSF officials and district administration representatives attended the meeting.

The Governor highlighted the importance of developing a robust internal security system and improving infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, and other essential facilities in border areas.

He stressed that while vigilance on the nation's borders is crucial, ensuring an effective internal security mechanism is equally important.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the status of Pakistani displaced persons, anti-smuggling operations, action against illegal drug trafficking, and measures to counter cyber crimes.

He directed officials to take prompt action in accordance with regulations and called for stringent measures against drug smugglers while focusing on preventing drug addiction among youth.

Governor Bagde visited the Government Higher Secondary School in the border village of Ranau, where he addressed local residents.

He praised Rajasthan as a land of brave warriors and acknowledged the vital role played by border residents in safeguarding the nation.

During his interaction, the Governor gathered feedback from villagers regarding essential amenities such as water, electricity, and healthcare services.

He specifically inquired about housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and instructed officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive approval for housing under the scheme.

The Governor also engaged with students to assess their educational progress and encouraged them to pursue excellence in academics.

Governor Bagde's visit reinforced the commitment to border security, the welfare of soldiers, and the development of border villages, strengthening the state's internal security framework and infrastructure.

He also described the Tanot Mata temple as a symbol of unwavering faith and valour, particularly for the soldiers stationed there to protect the nation under challenging conditions.

During his visit, the BSF felicitated Governor Bagde with a guard of honour at the Vijay Stambh within the Tanot Mata complex.

The Governor paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (North), Yogendra Singh Rathore, welcomed the Governor and presented him with a picture of Tanot Mata.

Later, Governor Bagde visited the Bawalianwala post along the International Border, where he met and interacted with BSF personnel.

Commending their dedication and sacrifice, he acknowledged that the nation's citizens sleep peacefully due to the courage of these brave soldiers.

Expressing his admiration, the Governor shared that being among the soldiers filled him with renewed energy and that this moment would always be memorable for him.

He also offered fruits and sweets to the BSF personnel as a token of respect and appreciation.

The Governor lauded the BSF as the country's first line of defence, recognising their unwavering vigilance and commitment to national security.

He emphasised that the security forces remains ever-prepared to respond to any challenges and that the entire country takes pride in the dedication of BSF personnel who protect the borders under extreme conditions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.