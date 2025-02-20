Rahul Gandhi meets electorate in Rae Bareli during two-day visit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Starting his two-day trip with a visit to a local temple, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with Congress workers and also heard problems of the electorate in his Raebareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The MP’s schedule for the two-day visit includes the dedication of some projects to people, meeting party workers, women and youth, interacting with Dalit students, and visiting the local railway coach factory, said a party leader.

A video on social media showed Gandhi, while sitting in his vehicle, listening to the grievances of a local resident and going through his application.

He even obliged young voters who requested him to pose for a selfie with them.

A party leader said Gandhi’s busy schedule during the constituency visit will also include the unveiling of a statue of Rana Beni Madho who was an important leader in the Indian rebellion of 1857 from the Oudh region.

Gandhi’s visit to his constituency coincided with the presentation of the Budget by the Yogi Adityanath government in the Assembly.

A party leader said Gandhi criticised the Budget for being a photocopy of the promises made in previous Budgets.

He claimed that Gandhi during his interaction with workers also expressed concern over the lack of development works in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leader also reiterated Gandhi’s criticism of the UP government for its alleged failure to provide facilities to devotees visiting Mahakumbh.

“As a matter of faith, people have taken the holy dip in the past and I am sure they will continue to do so,” he said.

The leader said the Congress has played the role of an alliance partner to support its partners wherever there is a platform for joint action.

In the June 2024 parliamentary election, Gandhi defeated his BJP rival Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3.90 lakh votes. He had represented the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.