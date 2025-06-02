Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal, to rejig organisational setup through ‘creation campaign’

Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) After years of diminishing influence in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has found renewed hope as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is visiting Bhopal on June 3 to formally launch the Congress's ‘Organisation Creation Campaign’ in Madhya Pradesh.

The party, which had seen its presence steadily erode over the past decade, could not even manage to get a single seat in the 2019 in 2024 general elections.

Determined to rebuild, the Congress leadership has embarked on a comprehensive organisational restructuring to prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections and 2029 general elections.

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bhopal on June 3 to launch the initiative, previously implemented in Gujarat, to reinforce the party’s structural foundation. His visit will also serve as an opportunity for the Madhya Pradesh Congress to express gratitude for the Central government’s decision to conduct a caste census, a demand the party has long championed.

The state and district committees have not been dissolved in Madhya Pradesh, sources signal a fresh start for its political apparatus in Madhya Pradesh. This restructuring aims to revitalise the party at the grassroots level, ensuring a more dynamic and responsive leadership.

“As many as 150 workers have been deployed in the Vidisha district. They will reach almost every person in the district and will present their report. Based on the report, the party will decide candidates for state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” Bhupendra Gupta, spokesperson of the state Congress, said, adding, “If this experiment gives a positive outcome, the party will deploy workers across the state.”

Sources indicate that LoP Rahul Gandhi will oversee this transformation, guiding the party through a strategic overhaul.

The party’s leadership acknowledges that many district and city committees have remained unchanged for years, some for as long as seven years and an overhaul is likely.

A senior Congress leader emphasised the necessity of infusing new energy into the organisation, stating that restructuring is essential to capitalise on the gains made in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mukesh Naik, Congress spokesperson in the state, outlined a long-term vision for the party, emphasising a methodical approach to the 2027 elections.

He said that the Congress intends to introduce a new strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls, with the people of Madhya Pradesh looking to the party with renewed expectations.

The restructuring process will unfold systematically, with state working committees, district, city, and block presidents being appointed in phases wherever necessary.

A senior leader stressed the importance of strengthening local party units, ensuring that grassroots leaders actively promote the party’s message and engage with voters.

To oversee the campaign, the All India Congress Committee has appointed sixty-one observers, who will arrive in Bhopal. These observers, drawn from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh, will each be assigned to a district. They will be accompanied by four associate observers from the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will convene a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at the state Congress headquarters. This committee, comprising key leaders such as Harish Chaudhary, Kamal Nath, and Digvijay Singh, will deliberate on the challenges facing the party and devise strategies to strengthen its presence in Madhya Pradesh.

Following this, he will engage with Congress legislators and Parliamentarians to discuss the caste census and the party’s stance in the Assembly and Rajya Sabha.

The Congress currently holds three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP dominates all twenty-nine Lok Sabha constituencies.

A significant aspect of his visit will be the formal allotment of districts to AICC observers. These observers, along with their associate teams, will conduct a thorough assessment of the party’s grassroots structure, identify potential leadership candidates, and recommend appointments for district president positions.

The campaign seeks to fortify the party’s organisational framework by reducing reliance on individual leaders and fostering a more cohesive structure. Through this initiative, the Congress aims to reclaim its influence in Madhya Pradesh by addressing internal challenges and reinforcing its political presence across the state.

The findings from these observers will shape future strategies for party restructuring, ensuring a more robust and effective organisation, said a well-placed source.

