Rahul Gandhi acts like madman, wants votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution and misleading the public with baseless allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s recent claims that the ECI manipulated the voter list in favour of the ruling party, Singh said the Congress leader appeared “ignorant of the Constitution” and was behaving “like a madman”.

“Rahul Gandhi seems ignorant of the Constitution and acts like a madman. They should respect the Constitution. Just say it straight: you want a board of Bangladeshi infiltrators," Singh said.

He further accused the opposition of hypocrisy and misinformation: “So many people who were alive were declared dead, or those who deserved to be on the list were removed. Say clearly that you want the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators. Is it right to allow illegal immigrants the right to vote?”

He added, “If you have the strength, submit the list from your party in Bihar. Say how many were wrongly removed. Some people were declared dead, and some eligible names were removed. You won’t submit the list but will engage in baseless politics. You think repeating lies makes them true? Lies remain lies.”

Giriraj Singh also revealed that his own name was struck off from one location due to duplication, saying, “My name was there at two places. One was removed. Many voter names were cleaned up, not unfairly deleted.”

The Minister also lashed out at the Congress over its scepticism regarding Operation Sindoor, where Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has confirmed the downing of five Pakistani fighter jets and a surveillance aircraft in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“They have no trust in the country’s army; the generals and top leaders have spoken out. They don’t trust Modi ji but trust Pakistan instead. Congress should sink and perish; it’s their habit. Such people are anti-national,” he said.

His remarks come after the Air Chief revealed satellite imagery and intelligence confirming the IAF's successful operation on May 7 and May 10, targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure and air assets.

Operation Sindoor has since become a flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition, with the former accusing the latter of demoralising the Armed Forces by demanding proof of military actions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.