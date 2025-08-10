My Rakhi sister Pinky Singh has wished me on Raksha Bandhan every year for the past 25 years without fail, says Sarath Kumar

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Tamil actor and politician Sarath Kumar, who celebrated Raksha Bandhan, on Sunday disclosed that his rakhi sister from Hyderabad has never failed to greet him on the occasion every year, for the last 25 years.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor posted pictures of his sister tying a rakhi to him.

He wrote, "For the past 25 years, every year without fail, my Rakhi sister Pinky Singh from Hyderabad has wished me and sent me a rakhi by post — even if we couldn’t meet in person. Of course, nothing compares to meeting face to face, no matter how busy life gets. Pinky has always wished the very best for me, and I truly cherish that."

Sarath Kumar wasn't the only Tamil star who had a rakhi tied to his wrist.

Well known actor Vishal too celebrated Raksha Bandhan as his sister Aishwarya visited him on the sets of his current film, tentatively being referred to as #Vishal35, and tied a rakhi to him.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the visit of his sister, he wrote, "Belated happy #rakshabandhan to my dearest sister #aishu who surprised me at my shooting spot and tied the rakhi which made my day coz got to see my princess niece #naila after a long time. Also wishing all my sisters worldwide a very happy #rakshabhandan. Loads of love. God bless."

For the unaware, Actor Vishal commenced shooting for his 35th film which is being directed by well known Tamil film director Ravi Arasu on August 1 this year.

Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film boasts of an exceptional technical team.

Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal in this film after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actress Dushara Vijayan will be playing the female lead, pairing opposite Vishal for the first time. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai.

Shooting for the film is set to be completed in a single 45-day schedule in and around Chennai.

