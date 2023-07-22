Radio show 'BIG Antakshari' to have visual round, reveals Annu Kapoor

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor-radio host Annu Kapoor, who is known for films like ‘Darr’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, ‘Vicky Donor’ and others, is bringing the iconic ‘Antakshari’, this time for the listeners on radio. The multi-hyphenate artiste revealed that this time around though it’s a radio program, ‘Antakshari' will also have a visual round.

The actor told IANS, “We've taken a leaf out of the 90s nostalgia book and crafted the design and premise of 'BIG Antakshari' to evoke those heartwarming memories. So if you've watched this gem back in the day, you'll find yourself effortlessly reconnecting with it, like meeting an old friend after ages.

Talking about the premise and design, he shared that the concept remains the same, true to its original format.

He said, “The rounds will start with the traditional Akshar Round followed by the Word Round challenging the contestants to push themselves to think quickly. The third round is the Visual round, that too a visual round on radio. The way that this will work is that I will give the contestants the description of a ‘drishya’ (scene) and the contestants Bank of Baroda Deewane, Bank of Baroda Parwaane and Bank of Baroda Mastaane will have to identify it. Finally, there is the Dhun Round, which is very simple to play”.

‘Antakshari’ is one of the oldest shows on television but a lot has changed since its debut. When asked about the show’s brahmastra to connect with the audience, he said, “For a fabulous decade, I've been taking the listeners on a ‘Suhaana Safar’ through melodies and memories, making it 10 whole years since my association with BIG FM. About a year or two ago, I had this idea and the amazing folks at BIG FM too said it is now time to bring the concept of Antakshari on radio”.

“The USP of BIG Antakshari is its authenticity and simplicity. Back in the day, Antakshari was no ordinary game; it was a form of art and expression in the Gurukuls. It was a medium of education, and now, it's transformed into a mode of entertainment. Talking about music evolution at its finest, in today’s day and age, some songs are instant hits, some might not be your cup of tea, but guess what? When it comes to Antakshari, there's no debate! Music is subjective, and it unites every heart, young or old. On the show, we have 18 -19-year-olds as well that just goes on to reflect its universal appeal that transcends age and time, effortlessly bridging the gap between generations”, he added.

‘BIG Antakshari’ airs on Friday and Saturday on BIG FM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.