Raahgiri programme promotes brotherhood: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Raahgiri programme "promotes the spirit of love and brotherhood among the people as well as provides a platform for children to showcase their talent through various activities".

He praised the initiative, highlighting that such programmes promote physical health and rejuvenate individuals, thereby accelerating overall development.

Saini was addressing children, youth, sportspersons and dignitaries as the chief guest at the Raahgiri programme organised in Panchkula, near Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Raahgiri programme by cycling in the rally organised by the District Sports Department.

Besides Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal rode bicycles to the programme's main gate, where they were welcomed by artistes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised it as a commendable initiative. He highlighted the significant participation of children, citizens, and dignitaries, emphasising how Raahgiri fosters a sense of camaraderie and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of such events in today's fast-paced life, noting that Raahgiri programmes are organised across districts on Sundays, attracting enthusiastic participation from all segments of society.

He also commended the women self-help groups for showcasing their products at stalls during the event, which he found inspiring.

While praising the theme of the Raahgiri programme, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

The Haryana government, while taking this campaign forward in the state, has so far planted 50 lakh saplings.

A target of planting 1.50 crore saplings has been set during the rainy season, he said.

The Chief Minister urged everyone, especially children, to plant at least one sapling on birthdays, any festive family occasion and the birth anniversary of great personalities.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining these saplings.

Saini said the government has appointed Van Mitras in the state. The Van Mitra is given Rs 20 as incentive by the government for planting a sapling and its subsequent protection.

Likewise, to safeguard saplings planted by NGOs, religious and social organisations, or individuals, Van Mitra receives an incentive of Rs 10 per tree.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.